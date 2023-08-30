iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $258.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,188. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.90. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

