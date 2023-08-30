Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 199 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,869. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.69. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $294.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

