Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 6,364 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.39. 78,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.14. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

