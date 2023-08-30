Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,495 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 830,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 135,665 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 179,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,494,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,304. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $900.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.