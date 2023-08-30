Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 574,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.78. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 965,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 984,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 252,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

