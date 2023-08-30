OptimizeRx (OPRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) in the last few weeks:
- 8/15/2023 – OptimizeRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2023 – OptimizeRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2023 – OptimizeRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2023 – OptimizeRx had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2023 – OptimizeRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
OptimizeRx Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 88,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,829. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.
