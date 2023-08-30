OptimizeRx (OPRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2023 – OptimizeRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – OptimizeRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – OptimizeRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – OptimizeRx had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – OptimizeRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 88,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,829. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08.

Get OptimizeRx Co alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 179.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 649,655 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in OptimizeRx by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.