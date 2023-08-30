Short Interest in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expands By 10.6%

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,630,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 13,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,683. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

