Korea Investment CORP Has $68.39 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,864,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 190,497 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.13% of General Motors worth $68,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 3,215,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,283,815. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.