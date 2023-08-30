Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $49.10. 859,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

