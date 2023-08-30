Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 230.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 89,181 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $67,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $678.26. 276,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $655.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.40. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

