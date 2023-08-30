Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 51,684 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $62,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.28. 311,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.04 and its 200 day moving average is $357.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.60.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

