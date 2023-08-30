Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

MMC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.00. 340,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,378. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $197.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

