KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in KLA were worth $96,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KLAC traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,114. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.97 and a 200 day moving average of $428.71. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $517.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

