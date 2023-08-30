Commons Capital LLC Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commons Capital LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
D.R. Horton Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.50. 1,435,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,371. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
