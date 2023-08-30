Commons Capital LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after acquiring an additional 608,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,569,000 after acquiring an additional 108,937 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $281.68. 296,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,949. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.81 and a 200-day moving average of $255.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

