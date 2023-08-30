Commons Capital LLC Has $163,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commons Capital LLC decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,029.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 660,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 601,645 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 599.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,174,111. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,054.55%.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

