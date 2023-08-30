Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 639,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,569. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

