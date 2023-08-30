Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $11.02 Million in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 8.5% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,865. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.651 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

