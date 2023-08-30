Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 38,360 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. 1,072,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,542. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

