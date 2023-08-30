First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.0 %

FBP stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 290,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,831. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $236.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 63.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

