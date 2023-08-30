Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Position Trimmed by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.21. 24,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,687. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.64.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

