Sebold Capital Management Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. 1,549,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,311. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $96.92.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

