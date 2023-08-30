Sebold Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,893,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 434,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 175,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Davis Select International ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. 25,558 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $159.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57.

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

