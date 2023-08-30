Sebold Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,185,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,053,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,769,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. 395,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

