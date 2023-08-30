Investors Buy Large Volume of Nordic American Tankers Put Options (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,944 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average daily volume of 2,122 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $839.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

