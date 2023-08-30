RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,555. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $239.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $239.65. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

