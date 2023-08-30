Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,470 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after buying an additional 502,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $340.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.35 and a 1 year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.22.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

