1,027 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $538,889,000 after buying an additional 273,884 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.93. The stock had a trading volume of 484,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

