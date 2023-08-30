United Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 92,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

