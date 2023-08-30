PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 4,960,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 9,327,567 shares.The stock last traded at $97.58 and had previously closed at $93.22.

The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in PDD by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $501,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,618.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506,101 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 396.7% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,800 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

