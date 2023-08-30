Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 275 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.96. 383,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,862. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.80.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

