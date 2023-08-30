Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $28.50 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of HubSpot worth $28,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after buying an additional 346,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,871. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.67.

HUBS traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $531.62. 98,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,486. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $524.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.54 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

