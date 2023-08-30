Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,058 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $26,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.09. 424,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

