Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $11,444,550,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.6 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.02. 396,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.76 and a 200 day moving average of $297.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

