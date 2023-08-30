SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Moderna by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $40,268.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,303 shares in the company, valued at $212,721,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares in the company, valued at $232,430,261.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $40,268.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,632,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,721,726.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,821 shares of company stock worth $35,866,242 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.