iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $269,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.94. 788,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,360. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.94. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $115.25.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.