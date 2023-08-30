Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $285,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.54. 682,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,997. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

