Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Equinix by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after acquiring an additional 136,567 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,319 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.19.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,714 shares of company stock worth $11,204,256 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $789.69. The company had a trading volume of 75,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $780.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $738.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.32%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.