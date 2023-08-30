iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Sebold Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,750. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

