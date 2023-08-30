Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.48. 186,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.66. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

