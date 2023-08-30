iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,907 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,666,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

BATS:VLUE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.31. 339,621 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.64. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

