Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,308,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,241,316. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

