Avant Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Avant Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Avant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.00. 129,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,179. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $245.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.