AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.36. 10,452,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,749,230. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

