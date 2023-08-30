Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.44. The company had a trading volume of 388,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,355. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

