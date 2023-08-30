American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $181.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.55 and a 12 month high of $265.56. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.