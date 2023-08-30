Shelton Capital Management Acquires 3,720 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 206.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

