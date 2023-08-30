Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.49 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.15 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.82.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

