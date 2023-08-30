DigiByte Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.13 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $115.01 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,115.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00247412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.50 or 0.00787369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00522974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00059217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00119433 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,467,728,905 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

