Request (REQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $431,538.86

Request (REQ) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Request has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $64.79 million and $431,538.86 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,115.09 or 0.99999934 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06581573 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $586,402.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

